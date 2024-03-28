'Apologies for distress': Lithgow Council clarifies double water rates issue

Lithgow City Council has clarified an issue with water and sewerage rate notices after residents in the region received two versions of their accounts.
According to a statement from the Council the double water rate notices were a result of an error made by contractors used for billing services.
Council is aware that in the past week some residents have received two versions of their water/sewerage usage account," the statement said.
"This has caused confusion or concern for residents about which is the correct notice to pay."
The statement said the first notice had incorrect B-PAY and Post Billpay biller codes on both print and digitial notices.
"Customers are advised to check the B-Pay and Post Billpay number on both the notices," the statement said.
The correct account will have the B-Pay biller code 2154 and the Post Billpay biller code 0583.
"Lithgow Council is working to understand the scope of this issue and apologises for any confusion or distress that this error may have caused.
"For residents who require further assistance, the Council encourages you to call our customer support team on (02) 6354 9999 or visit the Council administration building where our support team can assist you."
