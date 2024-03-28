Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

'Apologies for distress': Lithgow Council clarifies double water rates issue

By Staff Reporters
March 28 2024 - 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents received two versions of water rates due to a contractor error. File picture.
Residents received two versions of water rates due to a contractor error. File picture.

Lithgow City Council has clarified an issue with water and sewerage rate notices after residents in the region received two versions of their accounts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.