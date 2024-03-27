'A step in the right direction': Council votes in favour of reflux valve rebate

Residents who are impacted by back flowing sewage systems will soon be able to apply for a rebate on privately-fitted reflux valves after Lithgow City Council voted to allocate funding at the March ordinary meeting.
On Monday, March 25 Councillor Stuart McGhie brought forth a motion for the Council $150,000 to allow impacted residents to apply for a rebate of $750 per household for the first 200 applicants.
"This is in my mind a very serious and important situation that needs to be dealt with by the Council," Cr McGhie said.
"We are offering a rebate to people who are seriously compromised in their cleanliness in their own homes."
Councillor McGhie said he believes the rebate will deal with concerns surrounding the Council entering private properties, including potential contaminant issues.
"This will give the first 200 applicants the opportunity to engage a private contractor to come fit the reflux valve, have it inspected by the Council and the other benefit is it will check up the sureity of the system itself," Cr McGhie said.
Councillor McGhie said he believes the rebate scheme is the best way for the Council to take a proactive approach to the long-standing sewerage issues.
"We're offering to householders advantage to do something constructive, and do it now," Cr McGhie said.
"We're offering some kind of pathway forward whilst we wait for the hydraulic reports and all the other information."
Councillor Darryl Goodwin said the issue has long needed to be addressed and he believes the rebate is a step in the right direction.
"This is an issue that has plagued our households in the Extension Estate area for years," Councillor Goodwin said.
"It's great to see that tangible positive steps are being taken by this council to rectify the situation."
Councillor Eric Mahony said the sewerage issue has been a high priority for him since the current Council term commenced.
"I spent months walking through people's properties that had 30 centimetres of sewer surrounding their house like a moat. This is never acceptable," Cr Mahony said.
"It doesn't just occur in Extension Estate, It occurs in lower Tank Street, Mort Street. It's across the board.
"The first two motions I raised when I walked in this door was about the interplay between storm water and sewerage and community health. I've not let it go and I won't let it go until we get a fair response to people."
According to Councillor Goodwin, Residents who do not have the funding to pay for the service up front have the option to access the Council's hardship program.
Director of Finance & Governance, Ross Gurney said the Council will need to tailor a hardship program for the rebate.
"Council would need to determine a hardship policy in these circumstances as the current hardship policy is more refers to rates and annual charges, whereas this is a different scheme," Mr Gurney said.
According to a statement from the Council, an application system for the rebate will be established, with more details about eligibility to become available in the coming months.
