Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

'A step in the right direction': Council votes in favour of reflux valve rebate

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated March 27 2024 - 4:54pm, first published 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents who are impacted by back flowing sewage systems will soon be able to apply for a rebate on privately-fitted reflux valves after Lithgow City Council voted to allocate funding at the March ordinary meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.