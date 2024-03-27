Gang gang's ceramics exhibition to be major art event of the year

The Easter weekend is set to be a big one for the Gang Gang gallery, with the opening of their fourth annual Ceramics exhibition.
The exhibition is on display from Thursday, March 28 with an official opening featuring Hill End artist and Arts Outwest representative Steven Cavanagh on Saturday, March 30 at 2 pm.
According to the owner of the Gang Gang Gallery Sharon Howard, the ceramics exhibition is one of the major displays of the year.
"I only have one ceramic exhibition a year. And it's it's one of my biggest exhibitions that I do annually," she said.
The collection will feature talented and renowned artists such as Pauline Wellfare, Peter Wilson, Ros Auld and many others.
"They're the big guns," Ms Howard said.
Ms Howard said the artists have pushed boundaries to create an energetic collection of works for the exhibition.
"It's [the exhibition] a reflection on the relationship between artists and their medium, which is poetry in this case," she said.
According to Ms Howard, some of the artists featured in the exhibition will be taking part in Gulgong Clay this year, which shows the depths of their talents.
Throughout the duration of the exhibition members of the public will have the opportunity to meet some of the artists and talk about their creative processes.
"Some of the artists involved in the ceramic exhibition will be coming down to give a talk about their practice and the techniques and the glazes," Ms Howard said.
"That could be very interesting."
The exhibition will run for a month, concludingl April 28th.
Meet the Artists in the Gallery Dates:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.