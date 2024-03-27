The Saint: Bunnings $13 million question

THERE are heroes aplenty in the ranks of the Rural Fire Service (aka the bushfire brigade) but none more vital at the firefront than Hartley's Doreen Peters. Doreen has been a tireless member of the Hartley brigade for an amazing 60 years but has decided the time has come to retire to the back bench. Her legacy will forever remain her role in charge of the regional RFS catering unit with its mobile kitchen that kept weary firefighters fed , often in seriously threatening situations. Doreen not only supervised the food supply but drove the truck to the fire line. And while she's retiring from the kitchen at an age when most people have already put their feet up she won't be handing in her truck licence any time soon. Doreen's tireless efforts for the RFS earned her recognition in the Australia Day honours list a couple of years back with the emergency services equivalent of the OAM. In between feeding firefighters and helping keep the community safe Doreen found time year after year to blitz the competition in the cooking section of Lithgow Show.