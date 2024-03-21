'We're proud of our students': Show success for La Salle Academy

La Salle Academy had a successful run at the 2024 Lithgow Show with a range of food and agricultural entries earning places.
Students placed in food entries for chocolate cake and decorated cake, while staff members earned ribbons for plum jams, raspberry jam, coconut butter and chilli sauce.
The Academy's agriculture students won the farmers challenge, but were disqualified for not being present to receive their prize as they were responsible for supervising the animal nursery.
La Salle congratulated students Sophie Hadley, Macy Brown and Briea Lampton who won the merino wool judging, and Gabby Dray who received the Youth Contribution Ribbon from the ASC (Agricultural Societies Council) for her ongoing contributions to the show.
Ms Dray has been offering her assistance and entering in the show since she was in year seven. She has also helped run La Salle Academy's animal nursery.
"La Salle Academy were very proud of all our students who participated in various aspects of the Show and to the many students who helped with setting up and supervising the Animal Nursery," School Assistant/Laboratory Technician, Margaret Doohan said.
"It is an enormous task and our staff received many compliments on how helpful and polite the students were to many of the Lithgow Show Committee members."
