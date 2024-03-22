Lithgow Mercury
After eight months in hospital, Mark reunites with the paramedics who saved him

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated March 25 2024 - 3:41pm, first published March 22 2024 - 3:36pm
Michael Bonfield with Mr Gavin (far right) and the team of Paramedics that saved his life. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Michael Bonfield with Mr Gavin (far right) and the team of Paramedics that saved his life. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Mark Bonfield wasn't expected to survive after a serious motorcycle accident in Hartley last year, but after an eight month hospital stay he reunited with the paramedics that saved his life.

