'It's been a successful journey': Red Cross celebrates 88 years in Lithgow

Lithgow's Red Cross branch celebrated their 88th birthday in style as they donned their St Patrick's Day attire to mark the occasion.
Members from near and far gathered at Club Lithgow on Tuesday, March 19 for an annual luncheon to commemorate the local chapter's formation in 1936.
President of Red Cross Lithgow, Norma Stephenson reflected on the journey of the branch, which in earlier days only had four members.
"We have a good team. This is our 88th year we've been operating and it's been up and down," Ms Stephenson said.
"But it's been a fairly successful journey."
Red Cross Australia was formed in 1914 during World War I and has continued to provide aid to people and communities in crisis.
According to Ms Stephenson, Red Cross Lithgow plays a large part in fundraising and assisting those in need.
"We raise money, send it off to the head office and it goes into different programs," Ms Stephenson said.
"We also have the emergency services team, they do the evacuations when there's an emergency with fires and floods. That's a good thing."
"We also do trauma teddies. We have ladies who knit the teddies and deliver them to the Hospital, Dentist, Doctor's surgery, and Ambulances. Anywhere where there are people that are upset about something. It brings them a lot of comfort. "
The luncheon included a performance from local vocalist Errol Millis and a buffet including salads, meat, Chinese options and sweets.
"We just enjoy our day and have a cake to celebrate," Ms Stephenson said.
Ms Stephenson said the branch is looking for a newer generation of members to carry on the important work of the Red Cross.
"We always welcome new members, because everybody is aging," She said.
Lithgow's Red Cross branch meets on the first Thursday of the month.
