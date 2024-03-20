Dinner and a show: comedian 'Austen Tayshus' performing at The Rockley Pub

SOME people might think that hosting a comedy show alongside a fine dining experience could be a bit treacherous, but there's nothing that Alexander Gutman isn't willing to risk.
On Friday, March 22, global comedy sensation Mr Gutman who performs as "Austen Tayshus" will be heading to The Rockley Pub to perform as a celebration of the forty-year anniversary since the Australiana tour.
And, though dinner and comedy comes with a significant hazard, Mr Gutman assured that there would be medics on stand-by if anyone found themselves choking on their food following fits of laughter.
With doors opening at 6.30pm for the two-course dinner portion of the evening, where diners can delight in a salt and pepper calamari entree, and garlic and rosemary porchetta main, Mr Gutman will be kicking off at 7.30pm.
Then, it's 90 minutes of cold, hard comedy.
The Rockley Pub is just one of the destinations on the nation-wide tour, which promises to be a night filled with laughter and it's fair share of controversial, confrontational and sometimes uncomfortable comedy.
"It's all about what's going on in the country and what's going on in the world at the moment," Mr Gutman said.
"It's very funny, and unusually funny because these days comedy isn't funny. But I'm a funny comedian."
This humour is something that Mr Gutman said he has had since he was a child, and has made a career in the industry spanning almost five decades.
Channelling his knowledge of the Aussie culture, audiences can expect the unexpected, with a bit of banter, and some honest humblings thrown into the mix.
"I love Australia so much and I always have such a good time here. And, I've got my head around the psyche of the Aussie and I know what makes them laugh and I know how to upset them," Mr Gutman said.
"I bring in everything that I can and then I mess with the people and they mess with me and then I destroy their lives and then we carry on.
"I create a dynamic which is often unpredictable. So anything can happen in my show, and it often does."
Tickets for the dinner and the Australiana comedy show by "Austen Tayshus" are available online via The Rockley Pub website, and are selling for $90 per person, including the meal and entry into the show.
