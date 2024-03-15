Blackheath Scout Group takes home camp trophy for first time in two decades

After more than 21 years since their last win, the 1st Blackheath Scout Group have taken home the trophy at the annual Blue Mountains District Competition Camp.
Lithgow High student Clare Eather led her patrol (the 'Headless Chickens') to victory, demonstrating proficiency in 32 different skills to win the day and take home the Blue Mountains District Memorial Camping Shield.
The camp, which took place in Hartley from the March 8 to 10, was attended by ten Scout patrols across the Mountains and is scored across multiple competitions including camping, navigation, teamwork and leadership.
1st Blackheath sent two patrols, one led by Clare, the other by Katoomba High student Lola Allen.
When all the scores were added up, both Blackheath patrols came in equal first place, winning 1st Blackheath the Memorial Flag for the first time since 2003.
Scout leaders congratulated Clare, Lola, and all the other members of 1st Blackheath Scout Group for their amazing success.
1st Blackheath Scout Group, which recently celebrated its 100th year, provides Upper Mountains youth aged 5-18 with adventurous activities, lasting friendships and lifelong skills. Visit www.1stblackheathscoutgroup.au for information.
