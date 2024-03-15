Spotted at the Gang Gang Farmers Markets: Locals enjoy fresh produce on offer

The Gang Gang Farmers markets have fast become a Thursday afternoon ritual for members of the community seeking fresh and quality made local produce.
The Markets have been running weekly since Thursday, December 14 2023 and were conceptualised for Gang Gang Gallery owner Sharon Howard.
Ms Howard said she saw a gap in the community and wanted to take some initiative.
"Lithgow has really wanted to have a farmers market for a long time, and there have been a few starts and stops as well as problems with location," She said.
According to Ms Howard, Suggestion came from stallholders she knew to host the markets on her premises.
"It's just a small grassed area, but the location is very visible and well known because of the gallery," Ms Howard said.
"We thought maybe we could give it a go, hence the name The Gang Gang farmers markets.
"It's a well-known name and they wanted to connect that to something they could relate to by name."
The markets have quickly become a success for the community, drawing in a large number of visitors every Thursday afternoon from 3pm to 6pm.
"We've been getting well over 100 people every Thursday to the markets," Ms Howard said.
"The Stallholders are happy with the sales and we are getting are really great response from the public."
The Markets are held on the James Street side of the Gang Gang Gallery with between 15-20 stores on offer as well as live music and an opportunity to connect with other members of the community.
"There's a community table where people can stop and have a chat to others that they may not have seen for a long time," Ms Howard said
"It is very community oriented market."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.