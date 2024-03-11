Lithgow businesses react to replacement of hazardous Main Street pavers

Residents, visitors and local businesses have welcomed news that Lithgow City Council will be replacing the pavers in Main Street that have long been a safety hazard.
The Council announced that it will be commencing Stage 2 of their Main Street Renewal program- which includes replacing curbs and pavers from Cook Street Plaza to the end of Bridge street.
According to a statement from the Council, the current pavers will be replaced with textured concrete surface scattered with heritage brick banding and bluestone edging.
Victorian resident David Hollis and his girlfriend were visiting a family member in February 2024 when a serious incident occurred on the pavers in Main Street.
According to Mr Hollis on Tuesday, February 13, his girlfriend was walking opposite the Commercial Hotel when she slipped on the pavement and was taken to Nepean Hospital with a broken collarbone.
"I'm aware that many other people have slipped on these dangerous surfaces and the council needs to do something before someone is killed," Mr Hollis told the Lithgow Mercury at the time.
Mr Hollis said his Girlfriend is slowly recovering, but the couple are happy to hear of the upgrades.
"I'm glad they are doing it before someone gets seriously injured," He said.
"We hope no one else has to go through it."
While local businesses have acknowledged the paver replacement is good news, they have also expressed their concerns about how the upgrades will affect them.
Owner of Naturally by Nature, Kelley Crane said the project will likely impact on businesses during peak trading times.
"I am concerned that they are not starting until August, and it's a 9-12 month completion," Ms Crane said.
"We will be just at the end of Lithgow in winter, which is quiet and we are looking forward to spring picking up and then the lead into Xmas trade."
"What does that look like for our businesses, if Main Street is going to be a construction site?"
Manager of Old Dennis Seafood, Lisa Walsh shared similar concerns.
"I'm just worried about how it is going to affect my business. How will our customers be able to get inside?" Ms Walsh said.
Ms Crane said the Council need to communicate with the businesses about how the project will impact them.
"I would like to see the Council invite businesses on Main Street to a conversation," She said.
"We want more information on the impact on our businesses and for how long."
Owner of Kiss Designs, Sally Kiss said the replacement of the pavers is essential to the safety of the community.
"They need to replace it, it's pretty dangerous," She said.
"When it rains, you can see the pavers pooling. Then you see the people just slip and slide.
Ms Kiss and her children have conceptualised a way to reuse the existing pavers to add character to Lithgow
"Once they rip it up, they could reuse the bricks for something like a maze," She said.
"or reuse them to make the planter boxes they are going to put in."
Ms Kiss said there should be some form of artwork on the concrete pavers once they have been placed.
"It would be something just to brighten the town," She said.
Ms Crane said she is concerned about the end result of the project as the current maitenance on similar paving in Cook Street Plaza has been underwhelming.
"Yes, these pavers need removing and pathways need an update for safety and aesthetics," She said.
"But if you look at the concrete that has already been done, it looks disgusting always filthy because there is no maintenance."
"We want the new pavers, but we want them to be pristine."
