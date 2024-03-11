Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Visionary project': Visiting senator laments Great Western Highway upgrade's fate

MW
By Matt Watson
March 11 2024 - 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE demise of the Great Western Highway upgrade planned under the previous Coalition state and federal governments shows Labor's "city-centric attitude".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.