'It's an honour': Portland's Jaiden Healey makes speedway history

Portland's Jaiden Healey is shining bright on the speedway after becoming the first interstate winner of Victoria's Bob Bailey memorial trophy.
Healey took part in the event at Wangaratta on Saturday, March 2 and made history with his victory.
Healey said it was the biggest moment in his career to win his first interstate race and to be part of Bob Bailey's legacy.
"The Bob Bailey Memorial is one of the biggest events on the season calendar, and it's an honour to be able to put my name on the winner's trophy, as Bob was a highly regarded racer and an all round top bloke," he said.
According to Healey, everything went well for him and his team as they dominated the 25 lap race.
"It was the type of night where everything just came together for us, as we were fast all night and it was great to cap the night with the feature race win," He said.
"I can't thank my team enough for all of their hard work, as this simply wouldn't happen without them."
Healey also competed in Queensland at the Production Stampede in Kingaroy in January, where he placed second. He also took part in the Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway last month, where he placed eighth.
"The Production Sedans are currently very strong up in Queensland and that's one of the biggest reasons we travel up there as much as possible, as the goal is to test ourselves and become better," Healey said.
"We came very close to winning the Production Stampede, but just fell short, and then in the Queensland Title, we were on track for a top-five finish but I made a driver error in the closing stages hurt me and I lost a few spots.
"All in all, it was pleasing to achieve what we did up there, and all of these experiences are going to help us in the long run."
The 2023-24 season still has opportunities for Healey to add to his achievements, with the Victorian Title on April 20 and National Title also held in Victoria on April 25, 26 and 27.
