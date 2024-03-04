Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Letters

This idea was once met with 'shock horror': Let's talk about it again

By Charles Everett
March 4 2024 - 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In recent months there has been a lot of talk about the build-up of traffic on the Great Western Highway and how to improve the road.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.