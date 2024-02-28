Lithgow Mercury
Open and shut case: Highway data shows how regularly our road is being cut off

MW
By Matt Watson
February 29 2024 - 9:47am
THE Great Western Highway has been closed in both directions 40 times over the past five years in the stretch between Penrith and Lithgow, road data shows.

