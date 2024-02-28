Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Imperial Hotel at Mt Victoria back on the market

JC
By Jennie Curtin
February 28 2024 - 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abandoned for years - Hotel Imperial at Mt Victoria is back on the market. File picture
Abandoned for years - Hotel Imperial at Mt Victoria is back on the market. File picture

The Imperial at Mt Victoria, which had been destined to be converted into an up-market Radisson Hotel, is back on the market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.