Meet Wart - the cane toad educating young people about threats to native species

He's certainly no prince or turning into one in a hurry.
But an ugly looking big male cane toad, aptly named Wart, is educating young people in Lithgow and the Blue Mountains about the threats to our native species.
'Owner' Mark Grant from Me and Zoo recently got the permits and permission he needed from the Department of Primary Industries to keep Wart for reptile presentations and educational purposes.
"Wart has a face only a mother could love," he told the Blue Mountains Gazette laughing.
Mr Grant has taken the Queensland captured cane toad into his team as part of an important message of his shows - the concern for Australia's native species.
"Cane toads are advancing their range every year. They are causing major issues with native species," he said.
There are estimated to be more than 200 million of the poisonous pests in Australia.
Cane toads can swallow smaller native species including frogs, small mammals and snakes. The toads have two poisonous glands (parotoid glands) - each one behind the head on either side.
Mr Grant said a species of Australian snake called a Keelback can eat them with no apparent effect on the snake, but they don't affect cane toad numbers significantly.
"Just about anything that eats these toads dies soon after," Mr Grant said.
Wart the cane toad will live beyond the expected 10 to 15 years he would live in the wild, due to vet visits, a guaranteed diet (he eats crickets and cockroaches) and protection from predators.
Wart was caught in Queensland under appropriate paperwork and permits from DPI. But cane toads are not just a problem in Queensland.
"They have popped up in the Hills district in Sydney and the Central Coast," Mr Grant said. "They have been known to hitchhike on vehicles and pop up in other places."
Frighteningly a cane toad can lay 8000 to 25,000 eggs up to twice a year, he added.
Irish born Mr Grant, 53, has worked at zoos all over the world. From big cats to elephants and everything in between he chalked up more than 17 years zookeeping experience before opening up his own mini mobile zoo in September 2022.
"I started it because I have a passion for conservation and educating people of all ages about our native wildlife."
The Woodford-based zookeeper delivers fun and interactive, educational animal presentations around the Mountains, and as far afield as Sydney and Lithgow.
Other animals in Me and Zoo include: a tarantula, scorpions, giant centipedes, a frog, a Bengal cat, stick insects, a baby saltwater crocodile, not so typical blue tongued lizards, as well as various spooky looking, unusually coloured, but friendly pythons.
"The presentation holds something for all ages with a strong conservation message and a passion to share knowledge and educate the public whilst having a lot of fun."
Mr Grant said he has been "obsessed" with animals since he was very young, playing with a "biscuit tin of creepy crawlies".
"My passion for wildlife has not diminished, ever."
