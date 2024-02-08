The Saint: What now when NAB quits town?

THERE was a notable loss to the Lithgow Community this week with the death of veteran firefighter and rescue worker Paul Carter. An all round good guy and teller of bad jokes, Paul lost a long battle with cancer. But he left behind a legacy of community service that would deserve a place on any honours board anywhere. Paul during his regular working life had stints in the office at the Small Arms Factory and at Angus Place Colliery. But he was passionate about his role in life with the fire brigade - NSW Fire and Rescue. His record of service is truly remarkable and he is believed to have been one of the longest serving firies in NSW - 52 years in the brigade on around the clock call out and 27 years as Captain of Station 364 (Lithgow West) until health issues forced his retirement in 2020. Life in the emergency services is a challenging role and not for everyone. But Captain Paul Carter saw it through without exception and his legacy remains an inspiration to younger firefighters coming through the system. His funeral will take place next week.

