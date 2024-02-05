'It's the people that make it': 101st Rydal show delivered sun and success

The 101st Rydal show saw residents from every part of the region gather to enjoy a day of sun and festivities.
The show held on Saturday, February 3 is the first to be held since the Wool pavilion was restored, with locals making good use of the new facility.
There were plenty of artworks, floral designs, vegetables and wool on display- along with a series of events including auctions, woodchopping, ring events, show dogs and more.
It was a good day for snow cones and cold beverages at the bar and kiosk with the temperature reaching a high of 28.5 degrees.
Attendees enjoyed performances from the Scots School Band and Lithgow City Band, with the awards presentation held at 3:30pm.
The Young Woman Ambassodor of the year was awarded to Mia Barrett, a law student from Sodwalls.
According to Rydal Show Society President Daniel Morton, the day was an incredible success.
"It's the people that make it, it's not one individual. It's everybody," Mr Morton said.
"We'd like to thank our sponsors, the committee and the government for our facility upgrades. Without our sponsors, we don't have a show."
