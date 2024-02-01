Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Opinion

We should be getting more from Council meetings and less personal attacks

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated February 1 2024 - 2:51pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We should be getting more from Council meetings and less personal attacks
We should be getting more from Council meetings and less personal attacks

It is safe to say those who witnessed the four-hour-long January ordinary meeting of Lithgow City Council were left with many feelings after a long evening of heated exchanges.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.