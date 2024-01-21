'Very Traumatic': Witness recounts crash between Katoomba and Medlow Bath

A truck and car collision at Katoomba, has closed the Great Western Highway in both directions.
The accident, which happened shortly after 6.30am, occurred near Explorers Road.
The car exploded into flames.
One motorist, Mt Victoria local Michael Paag, who was travelling just behind the accident, told the Blue Mountains Gazette that a woman and girl were trapped in the car but were pulled out to safety.
Mr Paag said the scene was "very traumatic".
Traffic has been halted between Katoomba and Medlow Bath. Emergency services, including police, ambulance and fire workers, are on the scene.
Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area.
Eastbound motorists (travelling towards Sydney) are being diverted via the Darling Causeway and Bells Line of Rd, The Northern Rd to join the M4 Mwy.
Westbound motorists travelling between Sydney and Lithgow can use The Northern Rd or Castlereagh Rd to Richmond. Join Bells Line of Rd, Darling Causeway (for Mt Victoria) or Chifley Rd to re-join the Great Western Hwy.
Westbound motorists in the Blue Mountains can use Hawkesbury Rd, Springwood Rd, Bells Line of Rd, Darling Causeway (for Mt Victoria) or Chifley Rd to re-join the Great Western Hwy.
This diversion is not suitable for B Doubles (exceeding 19 metres in length) which are being parked.
For updates visit livetraffic.com.
