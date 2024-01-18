The Saint: ABC news report did us no favours

AS we continue to rush headlong into a green future there's been setbacks for a key player, the electric vehicle. Sales are still strong but manufacturers are already scaling back their plans and, in a major development, the world's biggest car rental company, Hertz, is to cull a third of its fleet of EVs. That's about 20,000 in the USA alone. They'll go back to the future, being replaced by conventional vehicles. Media reports this week said manufacturers had '..largely exhausted the pool of early adopters keen to take on new technology' and those, no doubt, genuinely wanting to save the planet.. In a further twist a report this week comparing a conventional and electric BMW on a test run to Melbourne found the EV took two hours longer and cost more than the petrol version. Re-charging and re-charging tariffs were the killers. EV owners love ém but, it seems, not on the long haul.

