Prisoner suffers 'serious' injuries during assault at Lithgow jail

AN inmate was taken to hospital in a serious condition over the weekend following an assault at Lithgow jail.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
At about 10.45am on Sunday, January 14, police were called to the correctional facility and were told three inmates had been involved in an altercation before corrective services staff intervened.
"A 32-year-old inmate sustained injuries to his torso and was taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition," a police spokesman said.
"An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident."
Corrective Services NSW confirmed the attack happened at around 11am and that one prisoner was injured.
"He was assessed by on-site medical staff and transported to hospital for further treatment before returning to custody," a spokesman said.
"Corrective Services NSW is assisting NSW Police with their investigations."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.