Alleged DV offender charged following hours-long siege

An alleged domestic violence offender has been charged following an hours-long siege.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
On Friday, January 12, officers from Chifley Police District commenced an investigation after reports a 26-year-old women had allegedly been assaulted at a home in Lithgow.
As part of inquiries, police attended a home on Clarice Street at around 6pm to speak to a 29-year-old man, known to the woman.
Attempts to speak to the man were unsuccessful and a perimeter was established.
Shortly after 10pm, the man exited the home where he was arrested.
During a search of the premises, police seized a firearms holster, cannabis, and white powder believed to be amphetamines.
The 29-year-old was taken to Lithgow Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic), and threaten injury to person with intent to commit indictable offence.
He was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Saturday, January 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.