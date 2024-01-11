Lithgow Mercury
Obituary

'Local boy makes good': Richard Austen remembered for business achievements

By Len Ashworth
January 11 2024 - 4:11pm
From a railway apprentice earning six dollars a week to a major player in the national and international world of serious business and a place at the table with the rich and famous, the CV of the late Richard 'Dick' Austen AO reads like a classic case of 'local boy makes good'.

