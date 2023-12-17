$50m Lost City on track: Longest zipline scrapped, environment groups cautious

NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe has listened to the community and scrapped a plan to build Australia's longest zipline in the Gardens of Stone at Lithgow.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Environmental groups - who initiated court action over the issue and proposed accommodation leases - say the move would mean instead of it being seen as a tourism theme park, the area's rock formations would be celebrated.
But Wilderness Australia spokesman, Blue Mountains-based Keith Muir said the 900 metre zipline plan is not completely dead in the water.
"The minister has said no, but it is still sitting in the Plan of Management," he told the Gazette.
"It could go ahead under another government. All it would need is a lease.
"I am happy though that this government had made that decision."
The previous state Coalition government wanted to see the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area (SCA) become home to the Lost City Adventure Precinct, complete with a via ferrata (iron path or fixed safety wire) route, ziplines and suspension bridges. The project was announced in November, 2021, by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.
It is part of a plan to bring 200,000 extra tourists annually to the Lithgow region, a $49.5 million project to turn the SCA into an ecotourism venture as it transitions from its mining and logging history.
Mr Muir is hopeful that the "tourism Luna Park" idea never returns.
"Rome wasn't built in a day, and you know, it takes a long time to do things in government..."
The government has however continued to negotiate a lease to build "low impact" eco-cabins nearby. It is associated with the Wollemi Great walk (nearby Carne Creek on Newnes Plateau) as part of a multi-day hike.
Mr Muir said it means "that the so-called Wollemi Great Walk, arranged to provide for three commercial accommodation nodes (glamping resorts) has grabbed the lion's share of this park's budget".
Gardens of Stone Alliance member, The Blue Mountains Conservation Society, is also concerned "that a second commercial lease for three exclusive accommodation areas on the proposed Wollemi Great Walk is still a possibility".
President Annette Cam said "The Society opposes this privatisation of public land. It is completely unnecessary for enjoyment of an area which should be open to all."
"It is understood that members of the public and paying customers of the private accommodation would all use the one track. This commercial operation could also duplicate facilities and has influenced track design and location," she said
Mrs Cam said while the Society is pleased the Gardens of Stone SCA is "starting to be a reality" specific details of the dedicated mountain bike network and cycling areas have not yet been made public, as they will be part of an Access Strategy being complied separate from the reserve's Plan of Management.
A National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said: "While the adopted Plan of Management for the Gardens of Stone SCA does permit adventure experiences at Lost City, any future proposal would need to go through a new process, including the public exhibition of a notice of intent to lease, consideration of community input and rigorous environmental assessment and approval."
Ms Sharpe said the new plan with "no zipline, no via ferrata" offered a network of visitor infrastructure across the Gardens of Stone reserves including mountain biking tracks, shared walking and cycling pathways, road upgrades, eight new lookouts, day use areas and a drive-in family friendly camping ground.
The government republished the Notice of Intent to grant a lease for guided walking opportunities and low impact cabins in the new Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area in November and welcome community input.
"These significant investments will support Lithgow as a tourist destination. We welcome community input on the proposed plan," she said.
NPWS's Blue Mountains branch director David Crust said the Lost City Walking Track is now underway and will capture unrivalled views of the iconic Lost City skyline, meandering through platy pagoda formations with the sandstone escarpment as a backdrop.
The family friendly walking track will be accessible via two-wheel-drive, with a car park and facilities, and visitor interpretations that tell the story of the area's rich biodiversity and colourful mining history. Planning is underway for a number of the other activities.
Mr Crust said "The transformation ... from a former state forest to a protected reserve over the last 18 months has been remarkable".
"It's exciting to see extensive park planning, design and consultation come to life, while supporting natural and cultural values and delivering opportunities for the visitors of tomorrow.
NPWS has already started construction of walking tracks and is delivering an extensive program of establishment works at the new reserve, including road upgrades, feral animal and weed control and rubbish removal.
Due to works, including road and fire trail repairs, some areas will be temporarily closed to visitors.
Tracks are being upgraded at the nearby Glow Worm Tunnel in Wollemi National Park so visitors can see the glow worms from a safe distance. This is expected to be completed in mid-2024 but Parks will open the track briefly from December 23, 2023 until January 9, 2024.
Check the NPWS alerts page. Fuel bans are in place until the end of March.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.