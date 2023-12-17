Lithgow Mercury
Home/News/Local News

$50m Lost City on track: Longest zipline scrapped, environment groups cautious

BL
By B C Lewis
December 18 2023 - 8:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe has listened to the community and scrapped a plan to build Australia's longest zipline in the Gardens of Stone at Lithgow.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help