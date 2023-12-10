Lithgow Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Woman airlifted to Sydney hospital after Sunday morning crash

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
December 11 2023 - 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN in her 40s has been airlifted to Sydney following a motor vehicle accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.