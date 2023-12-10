Woman airlifted to Sydney hospital after Sunday morning crash

A WOMAN in her 40s has been airlifted to Sydney following a motor vehicle accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Paramedics from NSW Ambulance were called to Sunny Corner Road at Sunny Corner around 4.15am on December 10, where the patient was treated for injuries to the leg, torso and head.
It took almost an hour and a half to release the injured driver from the vehicle, before she was flown to Westmead Hospital in Sydney.
Multiple ambulance crews responded to the scene, as well as Police Rescue and State Emergency Service crews from Bathurst.
It's believed the patient's injuries are critical, but she was in a stable condition when flown to Sydney.
