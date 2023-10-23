A tasty musical feast will please the palates of music lovers at Lithgow's historic Union Theatre

A tasty musical feast, showcasing Donnizetti's legendary comic opera Rita (Two men and a woman), will please the palates of music lovers over the first weekend in November at Lithgow's historic Union Theatre.
An intriguing four course menu has been created by Lithgow City Council together with production manager, Lithgow's own Gaye MacFarlane, for the evenings of November 3 and 4.
The hors d'oeuvre: A delicious spread of canopies and bubbles will be served at the start of the evening to whet the appetite for the feast that follows.
The entrée: Features two remarkable musicians from Lithgow's Mitchell Conservatorium. Paris Masters is a 12-year-old harpist, and pianist Robert Saville is a Conservatorium performance graduate.
The main course: A one act opera that has soared into popularity as one of Donizetti's most frequently performed operas to take its place alongside his operatic masterpieces Lucia di Lammermoor, and L'elisir d'amore. This is a world premiere of director John Wregg's English translation of the libretto.
The dessert: A rare opportunity to "meet and greet" the director and performers and enjoy a facilitated Q&A after the musical feast.
Rita's stellar cast of performers is under the musical direction of Sharolyn Kimmorley. In the title role is acclaimed Australian soprano, Catherine Bouchier, who has toured extensively throughout Europe starring in Puccini and Verdi festivals. Tenor Joshua Oxley appears as Rita's brow beaten husband and Christopher Tonkin as Rita's unwelcome ex-husband.
From 7pm on November 3 and 4 at Lithgow's Union Theatre. Tickets are $60/$45 only available online from www.trybooking.com.
