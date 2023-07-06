Lithgow Mercury
Making a real difference in people's lives

Updated July 6 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:00pm
Now is your chance to help those who are most in need
Every year Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Central West hosts its annual Gala Ball and to show our support, ACM has once again teamed up with the staff from RMHC Central West to create a fantastic Feature Wrap showcasing all the amazing work the staff and volunteers and the Orange House do, along with some stories that show just how important RMHC is to families across the region.

