The Saint: Full steam encore on track

By The Saint
Updated May 12 2023 - 9:27am, first published May 11 2023 - 8:48am
REVIVAL: Let the good times roll again at the Zig Zag heritage railway.
THE biggest local news of the past week was undoubtedly the announcement that our famous Zig Zag heritage railway will be back on track within a matter of weeks.

