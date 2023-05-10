The Saint: Full steam encore on track

ONE thing you can say for the Anglican heavyweights; if they have a captive audience they like to keep them there, We have it on good authority - well at least a barista at a London café - the coronation last weekend would be still dragging on if they hadn't run out of hymns, joyless old dirges that probably no one could understand anyway. On that note we wonder how many of those old timers in the captive audience lasted two hours without a bathroom break, forbidden as a condition of entry. That's why the column knocked back our invitation.