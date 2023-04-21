Welcome to Lithgow Home Front 2023

Welcome to the 2023 Lithgow Home Front magazine- a guide to everything about homes, design, styling and real estate.
Whether you are looking to bring some fresh style into your home or to see which paint colours can transform your interior, Lithgow Home Front can point you in the right direction.
There is also some amazing autumn gardening tips and also hints on creating the best DIY veggie patch.
There has never been a better important time to renovate your property or make some creative changes and turn your house into your home, so click here to take a look at this years tips in the 2023 Lithgow Home Front.
