Splashing, slushies and sun at Portland Pool

Nothing says it's summer in Portland like a family trip to the pool.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, it reached a maximum of 30 degrees for the town on Thursday.
As the school holidays are still in full-swing there were plenty of patrons hoping to beat the heat!
There were children slurping on slushies, eating hot chips with their parents and jumping in the pool to splash their siblings.
Any person who has grown up in Portland will have a story about their days lazing by the Olympic size pool, jumping off the big diving board and eating bags of mixed lollies.
With more than a month of Summer left, hopefully the rain holds off to allow plenty more opportunity's for the newest generation to make their memories at Portland pool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.