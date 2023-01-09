Former Lithgow resident Chloe Hosa has been selected to represent Australia in Basketball at the Special Olympics in Berlin.
The Special Olympics is a global movement and year-round sports program to inspire those with an intellectual disability to take part in Sport and take pride in their achievements.
Hosa began playing basketball four years ago, after moving to Mackay.
"People I worked with were talking about it, and I was like 'What are you guys talking about?' and they were talking about Basketball so I went along and I've been playing ever since," Hosa said.
Hosa has played games against teams from around the country, with a gold medal received in Tasmania's games.
"I went around playing all the local clubs in Queensland, then all the selectors. I was selected to go to Tassie and fundraised for it," Hosa said.
"We played eight games for five days, we were the only sport playing the week. All the coaches make recommendations, then they pick you from how you play,"
Hosa was selected after winning against Western Australia in the final game on the friday in Tasmania.
Berlin will be held in June 2023 and will cost $9000. Hosa has a GoFundMe page set up to fundraise.
"It will be the opportunity of a lifetime." Hosa said.
