Lithgow PCYC have received a donation of a new lawnmower.
The donation was made by contributions of Rapid Relief Team and local business, Timberfix.
Advertisement
Rapid Relief Team (RRT) is a global community organisation that offers support in times of need.
"We are so thrilled to have the backing of these organisations who have been supporters of PCYC for many years and in many forms." Lithgow PCYC manager, Brooke Lazarevic said.
"A significant donation such as this will be life-changing for us here at Lithgow PCYC and will have the domino effect to benefit our members and the wider community."
The lawnmower will assist the PCYC to maintain its grounds.
It will also increase safety in the warmer months, by reducing the possibility of snakes inhabiting the grounds.
"We continue to endeavour to make Lithgow PCYC a welcoming and integral part of our community and to provide opportunities for our young people." Ms Lazarevic said.
Timberfix congratulated the PCYC for all the fine work it contributes to the community and are pleased their contribution will assist them to make their upkeep easier.
Read more: Your go-to guide for live traffic in Lithgow
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.