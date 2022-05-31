Lithgow Mercury

Lake Pillans boardwalk reopens after being destroyed by bushfire

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated June 1 2022 - 6:33am, first published May 31 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Maree Statham and volunteers from Landcare on the new boardwalk at Lake Pillans. Photo supplied by Maree Statham.

The Lake Pillans Boardwalk was reopened last Saturday by Mayor Maree Statham.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.