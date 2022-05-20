The Saint: Tunnel vision or a bridge too far

comment,

Send a letter to the editor THAT rumbling sound this week was the collective groan of claustrophobes when we learned the Lithgow LGA is to share the joys of Australia's longest road tunnel, from Blackheath to the Hartley Valley. And the trepidation is not with just those who see nothing but terror in the prospect of sharing 11 kilometres of highway deep in the bowels of the sandstone curtain with a tailgating semi filling the rear view mirror. The residents of the Hartley Valley are also understandably fearful of what the impact will be on one of the nation's most delightful natural wonders. All is not lost for the claustrophobes - the existing highway will be retained for those of us not in a hurry and hazardous loads will be banned from the runnel. Then there's always the Darling Causeway option. But for the tranquility of Hartley it's certain to be another story that's yet to be fully revealed. Perhaps a tunnel portal will be the lesser of two evils; the previously proposed towering viaduct (think Moonie Moonie on steroids) would have been far more hideous. A series of hearts and minds info sessions began this week at Hartley, Blackheath and Katoomba. All this and a lazy billion or so to bypass an intersection bottleneck at Blackheath. IT'S unfortunate that, unlike previous years, in the current election battleground there has been no candidates forum in Lithgow where you could actually get to know who you are being asked to vote for and indulge in Q and A, particularly when most of the crop are largely unknown first time hopefuls. Much more helpful than an unknown face on a poster complete with tired and meaningless clichés. STILL on politics and to win a trivia bet, see who knows who was the last Federal Member to represent us at Ministerial level prior to the current Andrew Gee. Give up? You have to go way back to a lengthy term from the mid 80s when Labor's David Simmons was Minister for Defence Support. A handy portfolio for the SAF. TAKE a stroll to Cook Plaza this afternoon (Friday) between 1 and 3pm and check out the technical wonder of the solar car created by Western Sydney University engineering students for the World Solar Challenge. The car has already won the American Solar Challenge. The clever people who created this masterpiece will be on hand to tell you all about it. A rare opportunity so don't miss it. MAKE a note in your diary to treat the senses when the talented Lithgow City Orchestra presents a free hour long Winter Concert at the Library from 10 am on Saturday June 4. Wonderful local talent on display.

