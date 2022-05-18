newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Adam Jannis says it's time to return "good old fashioned common sense" to the halls of parliament house. The United Australia Party candidate for Calare, Mr Jannis, if elected, says he'll strive to ensure the electorate sees improved roads, better communication and mobile networks and crucial boosts to both the health and education sectors. I'm a health and fitness coach of the last 10-12 years. Before that I grew up and worked in the family fish and chip shop in Wellington. Born and raised. From the governments abysmal handling of the last two years, the ineffective lock down measures that disrupted Australia wide supply chains, the mandates that caused staffing shortages in all of our critical sectors (nurses, teachers, etc.), to the complete lack of proper health advice that could've made Australia much more resilient to COVID-19 and other health problems. Instead of confining people to their homes, depriving them of fresh air, exercise and direct sunlight, the government should have made recommendations to increase exercise outdoors in order to maximise vitamin-D absorption to improve the public's metabolic and immune health, as well as provide enhanced guidelines on nutrition to bolster people's innate immune system strength. This would've also helped prevent the worst of the mental health crisis created by the government's lock downs. I've been interested in politics for a long time, ever since I realised decisions made by politicians and bureaucrats negatively impact my life and the lives of the people I care about. The last two years has demonstrated the level of incompetence in many of the decision makers who run our country. I don't have any political heroes, I just like politicians who keep the ship of state sailing smoothly, without interfering in the lives of everyday people, families and small businesses. When the government gets too involved in people's lives, things go pear-shaped. I want people to have the maximum level of freedom to make their own decisions, using their own intelligence, in accordance with their own principles and values. I don't want 'Big Brother' from the book '1984'. I hope people vote for the candidate and not just the party/party leaders. It's the individual candidate who's going to know the issues that matter to them and represent them in parliament. I'm going to represent the people of Calare when I get to Canberra with good old fashioned common sense. I'm a past Nationals voter. The Nationals were always the common sense party for regional Australia. The Nationals party has changed, the same way all of the parties have changed in recent years. None of them represent their traditional bases any more, they're all following overseas governing trends instead of being responsive to the voters who elected them. The government won the last election on opposing Net-Zero 2050 which was a Labor/Greens policy. The coalition got in government and adopted Net-Zero 2050 anyway. I don't trust them to do anything for us out here in the sticks anymore, and Labor would be even worse. We need a common sense party for the people of regional NSW, and that's what the United Australia Party is. People are ready for a real change, and I think they'll show that at the ballot box. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/302f3742-fae0-4cf8-98a0-eeee17ebcdb8.jpg/r10_786_4150_3125_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg