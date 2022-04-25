newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After two years of cancellations due to COVID lockdown, it was a sight not to be missed as crowds gathered to commemorate Anzac Day on Monday, April 25. The spirit of the Anzacs was very much alive among the residents of the community as they jumped at the chance to step out in numbers after not being able to since 2019. Word on the street was that Lithgow experienced its largest Dawn Service crowd in 30 years. Following on from the Dawn service, a sea of community members marched their way down Lithgow's Main Street led by the Highland Pipe Band down to Queen Elizabeth Park. Schools and community groups participated in the convoy along with military vehicles and Lithgow Taxi's. The march led to the Main Commemoration Service which took place at 11am with special guest Navy captain Scott Palmer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/29323fed-4d71-415a-bb48-04b19c8fda2a.jpg/r0_198_4096_2512_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg