comment,

THE community confrontation over the Wang waste to energy saga took off in new directions this week with still no positive end in sight. On National Radio and on-line the ABC was asking if it was ''fair" of the government to target regional centres like the Lithgow LGA to solve a Sydney garbage dilemma. Then on Wednesday Channel Nine's long running A Current Affair sent a film crew to Lithgow to investigate just what's going on and around 60 concerned citizens turned out on short notice in an early Winter chill to vent their anger at what they see as a betrayal by Council. The segment following the 6pm Nine news will air in the next day or so. Into the mix comes a new wild card with the revelation in the financial media that 'global private capital juggernaut KKR is preparing an offer for Cleanaway', the key player in the Wang saga. That sent the Cleanaway share price soaring. At the same time Cleanaway has been eyeing off a French waste management giant, Suez. There's cash in trash and deep pockets; these guys talk in billions. Then another interesting development with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment exhibiting a State Significant amended DA for another tilt at an incinerator at Eastern Creek by Next Generation Pty Ltd in an appeal to the Land and Environment Court. Eastern Creek was where the saga began and where the rejection on health and environmental grounds paved the way for the government's Plan B - the Lithgow, Goulburn-Mulwaree, Parkes and Richmond Valley LGAs. (Richmond Valley was since given a reprieve with Casino drawing the short straw and Parkes seems happy as they're only getting a 'sorting' facility well out of town - no burning). Tuesday's Lithgow Council meeting will consider a bid to overturn previous resolutions but don't expect any dramatic change; they've been deafened to public opinion by the rattle of royalties cash seen as a means of tackling the Council's financial woes. It needs to be stated that Council's support for the incinerator is not a done deal. Resolutions up to now have involved seeking more information and, most controversially, voting to include Wallerawang in the original Lithgow West zone that previously was specific to Mt Piper. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Energy Australia last year abandoned proposals to burn trash at Mt Piper after deciding it wasn't feasible. There's also an emerging concern that Wang approval could open the way for more incinerators by other operators, a fear inspired by the statement by Energy and Environment Minister Matt Kean that the four regions plan was the 'final piece of the waste management puzzle'. That's a worry. ONE local interviewed for TV on Wednesday had a less than polite message. "Tell Sydney if we get their garbage they'll be getting it back in their drinking water." That would seem fair. SO the ducks are finally lining up in Calare ahead of your vote with the Nationals, Greens, an independent, one from Pauline's lot and another from the Clive and Craig Show (aka the UAP) and, coming late to the table, finally the ALP. So can we have a clean fight? No kissing babies or koala, no clichés, no impossible promises, and no fibs. I know, that's fantasyland but worth a try. THERE could be an upside if the garbage plan goes ahead. We could have a whole new theme for Wang. Memphis has Graceland, France had No Man's Land, Queensland has Wonderland. Wang could be Waste Land, with opportunities for tourist tours of the Big Burn.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/0c68f980-e306-484a-a2af-638e3b17f32a.jpg/r0_137_4096_2451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg