The Portland community was saddened at the recent passing of well respected resident Nancy May Jeffree aged 92. Born at Portland where she remained a lifelong resident, Nancy was a very caring person emphasised by the fact that she retired from work early to care for her loving mother and then her mother-in-law. Nancy always took a keen and active interest in community events and loved the company of her many lifelong friends and enjoyed regular gatherings with them. She was admired by all in the community for her involvement and interest in local affairs and events, particularly the Portland Show for which she worked tirelessly and was bestowed with life membership for her services. In 1952 she married Bill Jeffree and they set up residence at 2 Reservoir Street Portland, where they remained their entire married life, she took great pride in her home, the garden and was loved by all the neighbourhood, where she was indeed very much part of the landscape. IN OTHER NEWS: Bill's passing in 1993 no doubt took a chunk out of her life, but her tenacity and resilience saw her continue on enjoying life and taking keen and active interest in the affairs of her family, the community and friends. She was an avid fan of Rugby League. A pleasant personality, keen initiative and a willingness to assist people or organisations at all times, were among the many fine attributes she possessed. Nancy no doubt leaves a legacy of love, contribution, fond memories for which she will be long remembered. Our thoughts go out to her dear family members Wendy and Glenn, Wayne and Margaret, grandchildren Angela and Shane, Todd and Katilin, great grandchildren Braith, Nate, Savannah, Rose and Violet along with her extended family and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

