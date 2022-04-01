The Saint: 'Health risks are unknown'

comment,

WITH the debate over the bid for a Sydney waste incinerator at Wallerawang there's some interesting bedtime reading for anyone who cares to look. Unless there's some silent majority out there it seems just about the entire district community is opposed to the plan for the old power station site. Six members of Lithgow Council have voted to look further into the proposal, no doubt lured by the prospect of new jobs. But should jobs at any cost be the criteria for such decisions? Meantime anyone who types in 'NSW Health Eastern Creek Energy From Waste Report' or the Independent Planning Commission website on the search engine will find out just why that project was rejected in 2018 by the Independent Planning Commission. In one critical line the report outlines how the EPA reported, 'Air quality impacts and risk to human health are unknown. The development is not in the public interest and should be refused.' There's a lot more there about studies overseas and the campaign by Blacktown Council. In fairness the issues may have improved since 2018 but the Eastern Creek project was rejected even after being reduced to just half its original size. While on the subject, perhaps the most interesting development from last weekend's public meeting was when Calare MP and Minister for Veterans Affairs Andrew Gee vowed his support for any campaign to stop the incinerator, a stance that will surely not please his State Nationals counterparts. Update: THERE has been a change of date and venue for an important public meeting next week in relation to the Wallerawang energy from waste project. Greenspot, owners of the former power station site, have announced that the public information meeting scheduled for Thursday next week has been changed to Wednesday in the Civic Ballroom and not in the Workmens Club as previously indicated. Spokesman Brett Walker said the changes were necessary as the Civic Ballroom was bot available for Thursday. Some years ago the ballroom was packed when a proposal was mooted for dumping Sydney waste in old mine workings around Lithgow. The waste incinerator proposal has become the most divisive issue in Greater Lithgow in years. NOW, before the hate mail arrives it needs to be said that no one has more respect or concern for those on hard times than this column. Having said that there has to be a better way to support some of the issues that increasingly arise from issues like homelessness. There is increasing concern being voiced in the business community and on social media at a 'camp' set up beneath the awning at the Lithgow Post Office with a large amount of belongings on prominent view in the very centre of the CBD. It's now been that way for a long time, several weeks in fact. There are several issues here, among them the impact on our business area. The gentleman in question clearly needs assistance by some organisation but there must be a better way than the present situation. Two former pubs are now providing full time emergency accommodation so there may be an avenue there. CONGRATULATIONS to those tireless volunteers who again against the odds, not the least the weather, presented another excellent Lithgow Show. And a further pat on the back for the members of the public who ignored the weather to support the annual event. Community spirit in a country town. Agree or disagree with The Saint? Send a letter to the editor for consideration.

