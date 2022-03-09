newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As we return to normality following lockdowns and easing COVID restrictions, there's no better time than now to support local tourism. Our staycation spots have suffered the effects of lockdown on business, so in a move to get people keeping their dollars local, the Lithgow Mercury has launched a new series called 'In your own Backyard'. In the first part of our series we sat down with Bubbletent Australia, situated in the stunning Capertee Valley. The breathtaking bubbletent business has been operating for just over four years and was based off a fateful stargazing trip in New Zealand. "That trip basically spun the whole love of astrology. This started off as a small project, but to say it changed our lives is a bit of an understatement," company director Sonny Vrebac said. The Bubbletent experience is like no other, according to Sonny. There are three tents named after horoscope signs; Virgo, Leo and Cancer, with more on the way. "There is up to 10 more [tents] that are coming which will also be named after horoscopes," Sonny said. Each tent contains three parts - a main sphere which is completely transparent, a tunnel which acts as a decompression chamber and a sanitary sphere. Overlooking the Capertee Valley which is the widest enclosed canyon in the world, beating out the Grand Canyon by a whole kilometre, it offers some pretty amazing views according to Sonny. "Our guests love to experience the four seasons in the tent, it's amazing to see fog rolling through, clouds, rain, the night sky - it's phenomenal," he said. "Plus we get some of the most spectacular sunsets and sunrises." Sonny said each tent has a day bed, a Swedish wood-fired bath, cooking facilities and outdoor showers. "Each tent also has a particular feature, Virgo has a love seat, Leo has a hammock and Cancer has a floating day bed," he said. "Every tent also has a lazy deck with rocking chairs to watch the world go by." Sonny said the best part of the bubble experience was the fact that there's no itinerary. "We're blessed in Australia with a lot of space and our concept isn't resort style where you've got ample cottages or structures lined up next to each other, the tents are very far a part," he said. "Our philosophy with that is you come here and you own the mountain while you're here so you feel like you're the only people here. "You do your thing with your partner, you're there, it is a time to reconnect and this is a place that sells itself. "You're always going to discover something different, we're very conscious of melding the best parts of camping and luxury, the spirit of camping is still very much at the core of what we do." With a guest-base of mostly Sydney-siders and international visitors, Sonny encouraged more locals to visit Bubbletent Australia for the experience of a lifetime. "We're open to literally everyone around the globe and locals. "We don't have a target market, we've had 18 year-olds to 88 year-olds stay here and everyone in between," he said. He said locals who did come for a stay, were often surprised of what they see in their own backyard. "We do tend to get locals coming here and they are always quite surprised of the location they say 'I always wondered what was up on those hills!'" "And when they see it they're like wow, look at that, it's a bit of a discovery. "We have amazing, beautiful valleys to be seen, we're very geographically blessed to be where we are." If you're interested in this local staycation spot, you can head to the Bubbletent Australia website and get booking.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/3c8e78e4-9889-4265-aebc-f07d2f700c35.jpg/r0_166_4032_2444_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg