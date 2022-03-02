Visitor restrictions temporarily return to Lithgow Hospital after surge in COVID cases

news, local-news,

Due to an increase in admitted patients at Lithgow Hospital testing positive for COVID-19 the team has decided to temporarily limit visitors. Lithgow Hospital General manager Bronwyn Boyling said the visitor restrictions have been implemented to help keep patients, staff and visitors to the hospital as safe as possible. "We appreciate it is very important for patients and their loved ones to see each other during a hospital admission, especially when a loved one is critically unwell," she said. "Wherever possible, our staff work hard to accommodate a loved one to safely visit patients who are vulnerable, in a critical condition or receiving palliative care." READ MORE: Women giving birth can continue to have a support person with them and patients and their families are encouraged to talk directly to staff about their specific circumstances and alternative arrangements, such as virtual visits. "We will return to normal visiting arrangements as soon as it is safe to do so," she said. "Outpatient clinics and elective surgery are continuing. Our staff will contact patients directly if there are any changes to their outpatient or elective surgery appointment." The emergency department remains open. Ms Boyling said her staff are all vaccinated and she encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a COVID vaccination or their booster dose to book through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/0c47d611-12b3-413e-8b22-0aa872f1ead5.jpg/r2_0_1014_572_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg