The Australian Local Government Women's Association (ALGWA) NSW branch has held its first meeting for 2022 in Muswellbrook. Deputy Mayor of Lithgow City Council and president of the ALGWA NSW Cass Coleman met with Muswellbrook Mayor Steve Reynolds, council general manager Fiona Plesman and Deputy Mayor and ALGWA NSW board member Jennifer Lecky to discuss the council's plans for the Shire's future. Councillor Coleman said the group discussed the council's plans to diversify Muswellbrook's future economy, predominantly known for coal mining and horse breeding, following the decision by AGL to close the Liddell power station in 2023 as well as its recent announcement the Bayswater power station could close as soon as 2030. Ms Plesman explained Muswellbrook Council is positioning itself to ensure a smooth transition to diversify the local economy post coal through the use of a future fund which will invest in a variety of programs. Cr Coleman said she enjoyed her time in Muswellbrook and found the philosophy of Muswellbrook Council "very inspiring, recognising the crucial part that councils play in the economic future of rural and regional NSW". "It was like I was looking into a mirror; a sister city," Cr Coleman said of the similarities between Lithgow and Muswellbrook. "I relished the opportunity to learn a great deal from the Muswellbrook Shire Council. "I also look forward to catching up with both Mayor Steve Reynolds and the General Manager Fiona Plesman again at the upcoming NSW Local Government Conference."

