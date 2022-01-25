Tarana's old station masters cottage to be turned into community hub

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Soon Tarana's train station will be bursting with life, as a group of hard working and dedicated residents work together to turn the old station masters cottage into a community hub. The Tarana Valley Community Group have already received government funding that has seen them fix up the fencing around the property and were instrumental in getting the tap on tap off at the station. "We are re-doing the building and turning the old station masters cottage into a place that can be a community hub," Tim Poulter said. "We have one of the only original signal boxes left, so that will also be redone so that people can come and play with them. "All the signs are original and what levers pull for which train are all going to be in working condition." READ MORE: The group is currently working with State Rail and Lithgow City Council to fix up the toilets at the station. "It's really important for the station and people who visit, for example there is a bus for people coming from Oberon that arrives each morning and when they arrive they have to wait with no toilets," he said. "So if you're bursting you have to wait until the XPT or the bullet train arrives and go on the train. "So currently we are looking at designs for that, but the original signs outside will stay the same, we are hoping to have that completed by Christmas." The group said they really want to make this space somewhere people are excited to visit and make it another tourist attraction in Tarana. "State Rail and Lithgow City Council have been really helpful in helping us achieve our goal for Tarana," Annie Cook said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/36793e71-1a7a-4de3-9540-36b6a2252d8e.JPG/r0_234_4608_2838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg