An investigation is underway after a woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Blue Mountains overnight. Emergency services responded to the Great Western Highway at Wentworth Falls, about 1am (Wednesday 19 January 2022), after reports a Toyota Echo, travelling east, left the roadway and crashed into a concrete barrier. The front seat passenger - a 37-year-old woman - was critically injured and taken to Nepean Hospital, where she later died. The driver - a 39-year-old man - suffered wrist and ankle injuries and was also taken to Nepean Hospital for mandatory testing. Officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene, which is being forensically examined by specialist police. An investigation has commenced by officers attached to the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit. A brief will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam vision in the area to come forward. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/d4a4cd93-e18b-4bda-a9d5-1dfd061246f5.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg