Hayden Wren and Les Goldspink blitzed a good field in two ball aggregate

Hayden Wren and Les Goldspink again showed that they have a real liking to wet soggy courses when they blitzed a good field at the Lithgow Golf Club to win the two ball aggregate event. The course has copped a real soaking over the past couple of weeks and it is a testament to the green staff to get the course up to the condition that it currently is. One of the green staff is young Hayden Wren (27) who was the dominant player in the win when he finished with a personal score of 43 points while partner Les Goldspink (13) did his job with a very good 36 points. The pair have been in excellent form of late and have figured in the prizes on more than one occasion. Runners up was the team of Michael Hunter (7) and Pat Wall (15) on 73 points on a countback with the latter shooting 39 points. Best scratch score winners were brothers in law Steve Hall (scr) and Paul Bosman (8) with 151 off the stick. Justin McCann had a big day out and for the second week in a row shot 32 off the stick on the front nine boasting three birdies, an eagle and then came home with a score of 36 giving him a four under par 68 which is superb golf in the wet conditions. Those to figure in the vouchers that went down to 69 points were Brad Preston and Don Farnsworth, Anthony Boza and Tallan Egan, Brendan Roach and Frank Mantle, Blake Goldspink and Brock Egan and Max Nightingale and Don Wolfenden. READ MORE: Nearest to the pins went to Geoff Wheeler, Tallan Egan, Hayden Cornwell, Brock Egan and Hayden Wren. Next Saturday's event will be a single stableford. Wednesday nine hole competition (12/1):Winner was Tallan Egan with a score of21 points. Runner up was Al Mostyn 19 points and in third place was Peter Fowler 18 points. Vouchers went to Kev Hughes, Rob George, Tom Jennings and Leo Murnane. Nearest the pins went to Kev Hughes and Trevor Cameron.

