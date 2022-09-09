Five years later (1975), the Royals returned to Old Government House, Parramatta. On this occasion, Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, and sister to Queen Elizabeth was expected to lunch with members of the National Trust. She was 45-years-old, attractive, a woman who could easily change from being deadly formal to flirtatious. She was wearing a pale blue beige silk dress that one journalist said showed off her 'neat waist'. Although married to Anthony Armstrong-Jones at this time, Margaret had enjoyed a plethora of extra marital affairs. She was in Australia primarily to attend engagements connected with the twenty-fifth anniversary of the formation of the Women's Royal Australian Army Corps. She was, after all, the commander in chief of the corps.