Lithgow pop-up testing clinic to close

Lithgow City Council has advised that the pop-up testing COVID-19 testing clinic, operated from Tony Luchetti Showground, will cease operation from next week, Friday 25 February. Lithgow has had enjoyed locally provided COVID-19 testing services, offered since August 2021. However, with the community learning to live with the virus, vaccination rates continuing to rise, rates of hospitalisation lowering and restrictions easing, the decision was made to close the clinic. "I cannot understate the value of this service to our community over the past 7 months, said Lithgow City Council's Mayor, Councilor Maree Statham. "We have been through periods of both strength and vulnerability in this time, but it has been of some comfort to have these local testing services, including at Lithgow Hospital." "It has been made clear that if the need arises, the clinic can be re-opened at any time." Lithgow Hospital will continue to offer testing services moving forward. Council thanks the community for their adherence to public health order requirements and encourages all residents to receive their booster vaccinations, where possible.

