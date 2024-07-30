New toilets at Glow Worm Tunnels 'senselessly damaged' by vandals

A new toilet facility at the Glow Worm Tunnels has been vandalised almost two months after it was opened to the public.
According to a statement from The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), Vandals destroyed the accessible toilet door by kicking it in and breaking the lock.
There was also an attempt to remove the support handle from the wall.
The statement also said the sign was removed from a second toilet door.
NPWS Blue Mountains Branch Director David Crust said it is disappointing to see the facilities that are essential to visitors senselessly desecrated.
"Up to 50,000 visitors a year come to Wollemi National Park to view the glow-worms," he said.
"This toilet block is an important facility for our visitors, many of whom travel a long way to enjoy Wollemi National Park.
"We are very disappointed that this new facility has been damaged by thoughtless vandals."
The NPWS began repair work on the facility on Monday, July 29 and the incident has been reported to police.
